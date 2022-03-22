ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Diego Ramirez, an 18-year-old Rogers man, is facing a host of charges including five counts of attempted capital murder after being arrested for firing several gunshots into a residence where minor children were sleeping.

A probable cause filing in Benton County Circuit Court stated that Rogers Police responded to a call of shots fired on the 1000 block of West Hendrix Street at approximately 12:12 a.m. on March 16. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found spent .45 caliber shell casings “in the middle of Hendrix Street.”

A nearby residence had been struck by multiple bullets, and a vehicle parked there had a bullet go through its license plate, in addition to other bullet markings. Officers also discovered two bullet holes in the window of a southeast bedroom of the residence.

Officers made contact with multiple residents of the home, including a man who was sitting approximately six feet away from where one of the bullets struck in the living room. A minor was sitting in the bedroom when bullets entered through the window. Another minor child was also sleeping in the room at the time.

After obtaining permission to search the premises, investigators discovered a bullet hole approximately four feet above the bed the child was sleeping in. The bullet traveled through multiple walls in the residence before stopping in a closet wall.

The man present at the time of the shooting told officers that earlier in the day, a juvenile driving a Blue Honda Civic came to the home, asking for one of the minors there. Officers were able to find “multiple videos” of a newer model blue Honda Civic present in the area during the shooting.

While canvassing the area looking for camera footage, detectives spotted a blue Honda Civic driving in the area. They made contact with the driver, who stated that she was in the area at the time of the shooting. She also admitted that she was in the area earlier in the day.

Two days later, she provided a statement to investigators, explaining that three other individuals, including the suspect and two other juveniles, met up and shot at the residence “for payback” because one of the minors at the residence had damaged one of the minor suspects’ vehicles.

During the interview, she provided investigators with Ramirez’s address. Officers matched Ramirez to that address through a Rogers Police database. She also identified one of the minor suspects in a school photo.

Later on March 18, Rogers Police obtained and executed search warrants at the homes of Ramirez and the minor suspect. They were both located and arrested during the searches.

The minor suspect initially denied being in the vehicle during the shooting, but later admitted that he was in the rear passenger seat. He denied shooting a gun, but stated that the other minor leaned back from the front passenger seat, “pointed a .45 caliber handgun out of the rear passenger’s window, and fired multiple rounds.”

Later in the interview, he admitted to having a .380 caliber gun and said that he fired one shot and then his gun jammed. He identified Ramirez as the driver, and said that the suspect shot “several rounds” from the driver’s seat, then “sped away from the scene.”

Ramirez refused to provide a statement about the incident. Both minor suspects were arrested. Ramirez is facing the following charges:

Attempted capital murder, five counts, class Y felony

Terroristic act, class Y felony

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle, second degree, class B felony

Engaging in violent criminal group activity (enhancement)

Ramirez is being held in Benton County Jail on a $400,000 bond.