LINCOLN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Arkansas State Police Department, on Monday, March 7, 2022, 17-year-old Dylan Scott of the Garrett Bridge community was charged as an adult on one count of capital murder of 50-year-old Timothy Foster of the Garrett Bridge community.

Authorities reported Scott entered Foster’s home with a rifle and started shooting on Sunday, March 6, 2022, around 10:00 AM. According to police, first responders transported Foster to the Dumas hospital, where he later died.

The report stated that Scott fled from the home before sheriff’s deputies arrived at the crime scene. Police took Scott into custody about 8:15 PM on Sunday, March 6, 2022, and detained him at the Lincoln County jail. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department authorities requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division handle the case.

Arkansas State Police special agents are investigating and will submit an investigative file to the Lincoln County prosecuting attorney.