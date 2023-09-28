MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Civitan’s hosts the Ark-La-Miss Fair each year as a fundraiser. They then use the funds to give back to the community.

Mike Shields, Fair Board President, explains what the fair does for the community. “We’ve been doing the Ark-La-Miss fair now for around 48 years. If you look, we’ve donated anywhere from $15,000 to $40,000, a year back into the community, from the support that we get from the people that are coming and enjoying the fair. If you multiply that out for 40 plus years, you can see that we have done a wonderful job, including the Smiles Park at Kiroli that we built for the community as well.”

Shields also explains how the fair benefits more than just the West Monroe Civitan’s. “Not only are they supporting the West Monroe Civitan Club, but there’s churches and schools; there’s all different nonprofits that are out here selling various food items, so it is not just one organization; it is helping the whole community.”

Shields explains what to know before going to the fair. “We open up at five o’clock on Friday, and then weekdays we open up at five o’clock, and we open up at one o’clock on the weekend, Saturday, and Sunday. Ticket prices are $6 for adults and $4 for children. Come out, bring the family, and have a good time.”