Areas of Ouachita Parish see reduced 911 response call times thanks to pilot program

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) 911 response times across Ouachita parish have been getting shorter, and that’s thanks to a very unique collaboration.

It’s been in the works for several years, but officially put to the test in march of this year. So far, the West Monroe Police Department is the only municipality participating in the 911 Center Pilot Project. This project benefits the community in multiple ways.

“We were able to prove, or show that there was a more coordinated effort or dispatch of services where they were needed, as well as a reduction of duplicated services; in addition to reduced response times when it was needed most.” Jade Gabb, Director of the Ouachita Parish 911 Communications District said.

“…And we believed that we could do that by coming down here, we didn’t know it would work as well as it has worked” Jeff Terrell, Police Chief of the City of West Monroe said.

Because the cooperation has been successful the district is now planning on expanding their building to open their doors to more public safety partners across Ouachita Parish.

This would give any municipality in the parish the option to join. Right now their only limitation is physical space.

“And that’s our end goal… is to allow or invite them into a new facility as well” Gabb said.

This plan is going to head to the Ouachita parish police jury for approval… which the district hopes to get by the end of this year. and if everything goes well… they hope to go forward with their plans through 2021.