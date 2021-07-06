ARCO will be holding job fair with a twist at end of July

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) ARCO, a local social service organization, will soon be hosting a job fair. But it’s going to have a little bit of a twist

They’re going hold their HIRED event at the Hub Music Hall, hosted by local Tik-Tokker Nick Harrison. Potential employees will be able to enjoy music while looking for their next job, and ARCO won’t be the only local business and organization looking for new employees.

The hiring event will be held on Thursday, July 29th from 5-8 P.M. In order to qualify for a position you must be 21 years old and have a good driving record.