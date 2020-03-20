ARCO takes precautions to prevent COVID-19 from hitting their doors

MONROE, La (03/20/20) — About a week ago, ARCO says they started limiting the number of activities they hold throughout the week. They also say the planning process is on-going as information about the virus changes every day.

Before coronavirus made its way into the world, ARCO used to hold all sorts of events and aid for their clients. “There are always things going on. We have about 140 employees who are very busy every day supporting these men and women,” said Roma Kidd, Executive Director of Arco.

Now they’re left limiting activities to keep health and safety a priority. ARCO says they’ve been planning around the virus to adapt and work with their clients when needed.

“For example, we want no visitors in the homes that we are supporting, we want everyone to be practicing handwashing,” said Kidd.

But with all the planning, ARCO says they’ve faced challenges as they prepare against the virus. “A large part of our challenge has been to find the supplies that we need, they are in very short supply in stores and of course that’s where we get our stuff,” said Kidd.

Kidd says the staff at ARCO have been working hard to protect their clients and services they provide.

“It is all hands on deck. It is about being preemptive in this. It is about appreciating those who do go the extra mile,” said Kidd. Despite the challenges ARCO has faced the last few weeks– they’re keeping a positive outlook on the situation.

“This won’t last forever. It will not last forever, things will get back to normal and we will be ready when it does and are very much looking forward to that,” said Kidd.

Roma Kidd says ARCO’s mission is that no one gets sick and they’re going to do everything they can to keep it that way to protect their clients and employees.

Here is a statement from ARCO about COVID-19:

“ARCO serves individuals with developmental disabilities, assisting with their daily needs and takes very seriously the health and safety needs of those that depend on this agency. As a preventative measure to the Covid 19, it has suspended its day services; however, it has increased the intensity of its daily operations around the care of those that are served in ARCO’s residential services. Increased vigilance in the normal operations for health and safety are being applied in every aspect as ARCO seeks to prevent any opportunity for this virus to affect these individuals who are among the state’s most vulnerable population.”