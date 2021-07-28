ARCO set to host Monroe’s first ever Recruitment Party at The Hub

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Monroe’s first ever Recruitment Party will be happening at The Hub. ARCO has more than 30 positions they are looking to fill. Other companies like Newk’s, Delta Health Care, and Midsouth Extrusion will also be taking applications. Businesses from all over are looking to hire, so there are going to be multiple companies from all sorts of industries.

“So we are 24/7 and some of our participants can’t even get a drink of water without a staff member there, and so we have over 30 positions that need to be filled and we need to get them filled,” Deidra Adair, Community Resource Development Director for ARCO, said. “We also wanted to bring some other businesses in with that because we know that they are struggling as much as we are.”

Adair said there will also be a DJ, so you can come out, enjoy the music, and get a job. You don’t even have to bring a resume. There will be sheets you can fill out on site. If you are interested in a certain position, there will also get interviews going on in separate rooms, so you can possibly get hired on the spot. It all starts at The Hub from 5pm and go until 8pm.