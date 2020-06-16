ARCO plans to host first ever Drive-thru Job Fair in Monroe

MONROE, LA. (06/16/2020)– If you’re looking for a job, ARCO is hosting a job fair tomorrow in Monroe, but it’ll be a little different than pervious years.

This is an opportunity for residents to learn more about ARCO operated and their presence within the community, as well as what the positions entail.

They are hiring a wide range of part time and full time jobs. The company typically hosts in person, but COVID-19 is changing how the process is done this year.

“This is the first one that we’ve ever had for a drive thru type just to keep all of our employees and the applicants in the community safe,” JP Gaspard, ARCO Human Resources Director, said. “We ask that if you have your resume to bring it, to wear your mask. Then at that point we can set up a time for you to come in and to go further in the application process.”

The job fair will be hosted from 9:00 to 11:00 in the morning, and then from 2:00 to 4:00 in the afternoon. It will be located between CC’s Coffee House and Newk’s Eatery on Tower Drive.