ARCO hosts a drive-through appreciation lunch for employees

WEST MONROE, LA (7/10/20)– ARCO hosted a drive-through appreciation lunch for its staff and employees today at Kiroli Park. Due to COVID-19, ARCO wanted to honor and appreciate their essential employees. The company works with those who have an intellectual or other developmental disability to help keep them medicated, safe, and give them the quality of life. Their job doesn’t stop at 5:00 or 6:00, they work long hours, but always have a smile on their faces.

“Today we want them to know how special they are, how important they are, how essential they are, and to thank these heroes who are working ar ARCO and also working throughout the United States in this kind of service,” said Roma Kidd, Executive Director at ARCO.

ARCO officials say they were thankful to look employees in the eye’s and say thank you. In addition, they say they planned on feeding around 120 employees.