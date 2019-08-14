Apple is getting ready to unveil their new lineup of iPhones

(8/14/19) If you’re in the market for a new iPhone you may want to wait.

The company typically unveils its new devices in September.

This means Apple’s older iPhones will likely drop in price.

Currently, Apple sells just five models of iPhones, and it’s rumored that the next model will be called the iPhone 11.

The new model will also come with a new operating system.

Currently, Apple has yet to release a date for it’s September unveiling event.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.