QUEENS, N.Y. (WPIX) – An “apparent human body part” was found in a recycling bin in New York City on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

A cleaner working at a TD Bank in Queens made the discovery on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., police indicated. The NYPD did not specify what the cleaner saw specifically, but sources for Nexstar’s WPIX believed it was a foot or a portion of a leg.

“Upon arrival, officers observed an apparent human body part inside of a recycling bin,” reads a statement the NYPD shared with Nexstar. “The investigation remains ongoing and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.”

Amir Badawi, who lives in the area, said he believed the decomposing “body” had been there for at least a week, based on an odor that a friend of his had allegedly smelled after getting close to the blue bin.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Badawi said of the apparent find.

As of Thursday morning, the NYPD did not disclose whether they had identified the remains.

Anyone with information they believe pertinent to the investigation is being encouraged to submit tips to the NYPD.