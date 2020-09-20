Annual Southern Nationals remote control racecar championship hosted at Ike Hamilton Expo Center

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Racers from young to old took to the platform pressing their buttons and pushing the pedal to the metal. RC drivers from all over the country came together in West Monroe for the remote-controlled racecar championships. The Ike Hamilton Expo Center has been home to the Southern Nationals Remote Control race for many years. The goal is to race your remote car around the track as many times as you can before your time runs out. The first person to finish with the most laps moves onto finals. A racer from Kansas says this is one of his bucket list races.

“I love the comradery from the other contestants. They are willing to help and that’s what its all about really. Of course, we want the trophy but I get self-gratification from helping someone else,” said Allen Vann, racer from Kansas.

If you would like to watch some races, the event will continue into Sunday from 8 am to 6pm.