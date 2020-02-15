Annual Munchkins Parade started off weekend of Mardi Gras celebration

MONROE, LA (2/14/20)– The Krewe of Janus got a head start on its Mardi Gras festivities as the annual munchkins parade happened today. 31 kids lined the halls with the Krewe of Janus King and Queen at Saint Paul’s Day School. Kids were able to throw beads and get pictures with the Janus royalty. However, the kids weren’t the only ones who enjoyed the parade, parents had phones out and celebrated as well.

“We invite them every year. This year was fantastic, we’ve been doing this for 34 years. We are just tickled that they come. The kids love it, the parents love it as you can tell. Everyone had a really good time,” said Patsy Chappell, Principal of St. Paul’s Day School.

The king and queen were able to give Mardi Gras safety tips to parents as the big parade rolls out tomorrow. Some tips included writing a phone number on their kid’s hand or on an index card to keep in their pockets.



The Krewe of Janus Magic of Fairytales Parade will roll out tomorrow starting at 6 pm. The route will begin on Natchitoches street in West Monroe and end at Oliver Road in Monroe.