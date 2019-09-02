Annual Cutting Horse show brings hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls to West Monroe

WEST MONROE, LA (09/02/19)–This Labor Day Weekend, hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls gathered right here in West Monroe. Though it’s not for a classic western movie, it does involve horses with western heritage. The Cotton Stakes Classic Cutting has been held at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center since 2006.



What started as a task for cattle ranch horses was turned into a sport in 1919. The Cotton Stakes Classic Cutting competition finds it’s home in West Monroe.



“We have people come in from all over The United States here. We also have some people from Canada that have there horses down here and they’ll be coming in,” said Bob Durden, Judges Escort.



Cutting is when a rider and horse work together to separate a cow from the heard.



“We got to cut a cow out of the heard and then put your hand down on the horses neck , hold onto the horn because you’re gonna need it. And then the horse takes over and you have to keep that cow from getting back to the heard,” said Dusty Whitford, Contestant in Cotton Stakes Classic Cutting.



Once you cut the cow, you can’t guide the horse with your hands anymore.

The horse has to look at the cow’s movements and react all on it’s own.



“It’s very unique and a real thrill as the horse swipe back and forth across this cow,” said Durden.



Each contestant has two and a half minutes to cut at least a minimum of two cows. They are scored by a panel of judges.



“So you’re legally not allowed to quit this cow or get off this cow until it turns away from you or it stops completely for three seconds,” said Whitford.



Rider Dusty Whitford says this is one of his favorite events.



“It’s just a hell of a lot more fun than every other horse event, there is nothing more addicting.”



These competitions have a big economic impact for West Monroe. The first show brought in 1.6 million dollars. However, with over 7 hundred horses this year it’s expected to rise.



“I think these shows bring in about two and a half million dollars,” said Durden.



This show will last until September 8th. However, a new show is coming to the Ike in February.