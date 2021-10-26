Annual Biedenharn Scarecrow Competition

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Biedenharn Museum and Garden gives back to the community in a creative way.

We went to Biedenharn Museum and Garden in Monroe, Louisiana and met some non profit organizations while also seeing some scarecrows that were out of this field.

“This event is to have folks come out to have fun but a lot of what we want to do is to promote some of the area of non profits. We have Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, some of the children organizations. And every person who comes in, its five dollars admission, they get a ticket and then get to vote on which ever scarecrow that is the best and who ever wins gets half of the pot. So it’s a win win for the museum and for one of the non profits,” says Ralph Calhoun, Executive Director of the Biedenharn Museum and Garden.

Congratulations, to the Parish Ballet Company for winning the scarecrow competition with their nutcracker scarecrow.