RESCUED: Baby Mississippi Kite found in a parking lot by himself

MONROE, LA (08/09/19)– A dog rescuer and a wildlife rescuer pooling their knowledge to save a three-week-old bird that was stranded in a parking lot. This bird is a Mississippi Kite. They make Louisiana their homes during the summer months. By the end of this month, they spread their wings and fly back to Central America.

Tuesday August 6th, Animal Rescuer Shannon Hagan got a call about a baby bald eagle being stranded in a hot parking lot.

“She said “Oh my goodness Shannon, there is a baby eagle under my car at my workplace and I have to leave, what do I do?” said Shannon Hagan, Founder of The Rescue Life.

After getting in contact with the only Raptor Rehabilitation Center in this area, she found out it was a Mississippi Kite.

“He looked like he was dehydrated, maybe like he’d been there for a while. He didn’t put up much of a fight when I went to get him,” said Hagan.

It’s unknown how this three-week-old Kite was abandoned. There wasn’t a mamma bird calling or any nearby trees.

“Typically, a lot of these birds are injured when they are brought to me, broken wings or legs or things like that,” said Dale Barry, Wildlife Rehabilitate at Northeast Louisiana Raptor Rehabilitation.

This little guy was lucky enough to have no injuries. However, he could have an infection that makes eating very difficult.

“It has something going on in his throat, so I’m going to take it to my veterinarian office today and let them help me diagnose that,” said Barry.

Mississippi Kite’s come here to do their breeding, but leave after the summer is over. Which means this guy has to be ready to take flight in just a couple of weeks.

“I’ve raised quite a few of these and released them and they seem to instinctively know how to take care of themselves,” said Barry.

These raptors aren’t endangered but are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Meaning they can’t be killed, hunted, captured or sold unless the person has a federal permit.

“I’m so happy, he’s in the best place to have the best outcome,” said Hagan.

Before the release happens, this kite will need to grow some more, stretch his wings, and practice flying. If you hear a beautiful whistle from the sky… it’s probably a Mississippi Kite.