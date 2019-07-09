PEST CONTROL: Properly removing bats from your homes

WEST MONROE, La. (07/09/19)– It is currently birthing season for bats, which means they are looking for colder habitats to leave their pups while they are out. Unfortunately for us, this means our homes. Wildlife specialists say bats only need half an inch of space to enter living areas.

“They’re going to end up in a bedroom, kitchen, living room,” Jerry Robbins, Trapper J Wildlife Specialist Owner, said. “You’ll find them flying around in a curtian, down on the ground. They’re not out to get you. They are just as scared of you, as you are of them.”

Luckily, there are proper ways to legally remove the animals without harming them. The first step is to call pest control and have them inspect the area to determine the appropriate strategy for removal, such as installing a bat valve.

“What it is is a plastic device that has a one way valve that allows bats to go out, but not back in,” said Robbins.

Robbins said if you have bats in your home and decide to take matters into your own hands, you cannot kill or trap the animals.

“Just take a towel- dish towel, wash rag, or whatever,” said Robbins. “Throw it down, wad it up, and shake it outside and release the bat, don’t kill it.”

Bats are protected by special environmental laws and regulations in the state of louisiana making them illegal to kill.

“If it’s not done properly, and you don’t follow the correct order to remove bats, you can really open yourself up to a world of trouble,” said Robbins.