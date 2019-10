OUACHITA PARISH, La. (10/16/2019) — People who love pets and love the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter reached out to NBC 10 today to say they need help.

They say the intake of dogs and cats have them blowing through their pet food supply, and they are asking for help. CLICK HERE to see their wish list on Amazon.

You can also drop off food at OPAS at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.