Grayson Police recover and rehabilitate an injured owl

GRAYSON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In a Facebook post, the Grayson Police Department advised that they received a call on Tuesday September 21 about an injured owl.
Upon arrival at the home, Chief Mitch Bratton discovered the owl under a bush injured, and brought it back to the station to keep it safe.
Eventually Grayson PD made contact with a wildlife rehabilitation expert from West Monroe who specializes in birds of prey, and the bird has now been transported safely.
Per the post, Chief Bratton’s children named the owl ‘Al’.