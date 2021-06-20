Firefighter regains use of arm after alligator attack

ORLANDO, Florida (KTVE/KARD) — After being attacked by an alligator, a Florida dad thought that he would never be able to pick up his daughter or play catch with his son again.

Carsten Kieffer, a firefighter, was at risk of losing his arm after escaping the jaws of an alligator on a hunting trip, but luckily, he had a first responder with him during the incident who knew how important it was to rush him to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, a Level One Trauma Center- which may have made a difference between amputation and recovery.

Orlando Regional Medical Center, has specialists like Karan Desai, MD, a hand and upper extremity surgeon whose expertise saved Kieffer’s arm and allowed him to return to work. According to the report, It is possible that if he had been taken to a different hospital, he would have lost his arm.

Kieffer is grateful to be back doing his job and even more thankful to be able to spend time with his family- saying that having more experiences with them, especially as we near Father’s Day, is what’s really important.