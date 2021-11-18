Angry Entergy customers line up to demand answers about bills and disconnects… again

Customer questions why his bill is $4,000 when his power has been off since Ida.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Long lines of angry customers were at the Entergy offices Wednesday and as of 5:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, the line has formed again.

Some customers are concerned that Entergy is going to cut off their power. For others, it’s too late, and now they are in line trying to get their power turned back on.

One customer told us he was caught off guard when his power was disconnected without any notification. Many of the people standing in line on Wednesday said their power was cut off, yet they have receipts proving they paid their bills.

One even said, they showed Entergy the paperwork but, Entergy says that the customer is not in the system. Frustrations were running high as the line continued growing Tuesday evening.

“I paid my bill last week and I expected it to still be on today. I tried calling. I took matters into my own hands to come down here to actually talk to someone,” said Kenneth Johnson, a customer.

Entergy says they “suspended disconnects to help customers during (Ida) restoration and recovery” but, “resumed disconnects on November 1, 2021.”

Entergy says they encourage “customers who are struggling to pay their bills to work with Entergy.” The company went on to say, “they can extend or modify deferred payment arrangements.”

WGNO will continue providing updates throughout this process. Check back for more info.