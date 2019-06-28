Angola officer arrested for contraband; inappropriate relationship with inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (6/28/19) An Angola officer is arrested and out of a job after investigators say she brought in contraband and had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Detectives said 30-year-old Courtnee Anderson admitted to the crime.

Investigators said a recent shakedown at Angola turned up a contraband cellphone on an inmate. They said it helped them uncover an inappropriate relationship between Anderson and an inmate.

West Feliciana Parish Deputies booked Anderson with one count of Malfeasance in Office.

Anderson had been employed at Angola since January. She held the rank of Sergeant, and resigned during Friday’s investigation.

