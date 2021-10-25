An Urgent Action Plan Meeting to take place with community leaders in Richwood High School

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The meeting won’t be open to the public but only for those who have the position and sources to make a commitment in helping save the youth in our community.

“Right now, we represent about one third of black people in the state. Sixty-two percent are in prison, when they come out they got a felony and got no place where to live. If your parents live in public housing you can’t stay there, you’re on the streets. So where do you go?” Says state representative district 17, Patricia Moore.

The table discussion will also tackle public housing and behavioral health professionals to help both parents and teens with emotional support.

“We want you to stay in school. Feel good about yourself, and have a self-esteem that will be used in positive ways. But if we don’t have that in our community, who’s gonna help you with that.” Says Moore.

A Richwood resident says these programs are very much needed in the community. She says she hopes this meeting will be a great start.

“I just wanna see the kids more involved, the parents getting more involved with the kids. That’s what it needs to start. It starts from home.” Says Richwood resident Lashronda Thomas.

“You know, we’re trying to redo the church so they have a place where they can have a place to help with the kids’ different programs and everything and it’s needed in the community.” Says Thomas.

State representative Moore says after the October 30th meeting, they will have a follow up with community leaders to go over these commitments before taking action.