STERLINGTON, La.(KTVE/KARD)- The Sterlington Police Department has been seeing an increase in property and personal damage from Airsoft weapons used by kids.

Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner provided this statement via Facebook; “Attention parents! We are noticing more and more incidents where children are playing with Airsoft weapons causing property and personal damage. Please do not allow your children to shoot these weapons at each other without the proper eye protection and supervision. DO NOT allow them to play with these weapons around vehicles and windows. Any damage caused by the plastic BB from these weapons could result in criminal charges”.

God bless and stay safe,

Chief Bonner

If you have any questions or concerns, give the Sterlington Police Department a call at (318) 665-4532.