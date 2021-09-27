An Eros woman arrested after shooting a man through a bathroom door

EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 26, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of Jimmy Graham Loop in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm.

Deputies were advised that a man was shot at the residence. Also, 37-year-old Danielle Lashai Wheat called the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and stated that someone attempted to break into her residence and “get her.”

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spotted the wounded victim at a neighbor’s residence and he mentioned that he gave Wheat transportation to the residence the night before.

Deputies observed that Wheat locked herself inside of the residence’s bathroom with the victim’s cell phone and discharged a round at the victim when he knocked on the door to retrieve his phone.

The victim mentioned that he had a handgun in the bathroom and believes Wheat shot him with his gun.

According to deputies, Wheat admitted to retrieving the victim’s gun and shooting it through the door. She mentioned that she was in the bathroom when she observed blood coming from the walls and heard the victim talking about “getting her.”

Deputies observed Wheat and believed she was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Wheat was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm or Carrying Weapon by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery.

She was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.