An arrest made 15 years later, Cheryl Williams’ family speaks out

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (8/22/19)– “My mom…my mom was such an amazing person. Loving, great personality, outgoing, outspoken, she loved her children. I mean, she was just…she was just amazing,”

It’s been 15 years since Alexis Harrell has seen her mother Cheryl Williams, but she remembers her with nothing but love.

Harrell was just 12-years-old when her mother mysteriously disappeared. For more than a decade, Williams’ family has desperately searched for answers.

“It’s been…traumatic,” said Lari Talbert, Williams’ sister.

Now, those years of trauma can turn to healing.

Officials arrested 70-year-old Lonnie Frazier Jr. after collecting substantial evidence against him. Williams’ family says she would often stay at Frazier’s house to use drugs and that he became infatuated with her.

“His place was just a place where she was welcome. We know her to be a person who will cook and clean for anybody. We were told that he stated that he loved her and he wanted to marry her,” said Talbert.

Talbert says the feeling was not mutual and that Williams and Frazier did not have an intimate relationship. Frazier was always a person of interest, but thorough investigating created a solid case for an arrest.

“For us here, it was a great, great day, because I’ll tell you, it stayed on a lot of our minds. I’m just going to say it was superb teamwork,” said Sheriff Mike Stone with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

For the investigators behind the scenes, Williams’ case was personal.

“The father of Cheryl was a deacon at my church, and it really hurt me because I couldn’t just solve this case right away,” said Kenneth Wesley, an investigator with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After years of tireless investigating and unwavering faith–Williams’ family can finally get the peace they deserve.

Williams’ remains have not been found, but investigators say they have enough evidence to charge Frazier with second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing and Williams’ family asks that anyone with information on the case come forward.