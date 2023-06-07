RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Officials for Amtrak and The Southern Rail Commission (SRC) met in Ruston earlier today. They were there to provide details on the application that was submitted for federal funding to extend the long-distance Amtrak crescent train.

That train will connect from Meridian, Mississippi, to New York/Washington/Atlanta with Dallas/Fort Worth with communities in central Mississippi, north Louisiana, and east Texas via the i-20 corridor.

Were just so excited for our city and all of northeast Louisiana because it opens a whole world. Can you imagine being able to get on a train in Shreveport, Ruston, Monroe and go to New York City in a day and a half it’s just amazing. Ronny Walker, Ruston Mayor

Amtrak and its partners have been exploring this idea for more than 20 years, but last year’s congressional passage of the infrastructure investment and jobs act now creates new opportunities to study possible expanded long-distance Amtrak service.

If the study is funded under the federal railroad administration (FRA) federal-state partnership program, and if it produces a sufficient business case for a direct connection between the northeast corridor and fast-growing areas in the south and west.

There’s a whole lot of population and a whole lot of reason why service here makes sense. There are important educational institutions all across this route and now because of federal funding and leadership at the state and local level and a railroad that’s interested in talking about it. We can see what it takes to give daily passenger service to this part of Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. Marc Magliari, Senior Public Relations Manager-Amtrak

Officials for Amtrak and The Southern Rail Commission will be in Monroe tomorrow morning at 9am to give the update.