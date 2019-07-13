American Red Cross offers disaster training

MONROE, La (07/13/19)–As we brace for Barry here at home, the American Red Cross held a training for anyone who is interested in lending a helping hand.

With multiple shelters available for Barry evacuees, The American Red Cross wanted as many trained volunteers as possible to serve in those local shelters.

Red cross leaders say it’s important to host this training before weather damage happens, so that they can be prepared. The Red Cross made that available today as they hosted two educational sessions.



Future volunteers learned about the technical side of putting on a shelter and the importance of connecting with every resident.



“For me, it’s important to know that I can communicate with every single resident there to find out what you need, what can we do for you, how you’re feeling,” said Colleen Morgan, American Red Cross.

All Red Cross disaster training is free to everyone and available both on line and in person.

Volunteers make up over 90 percent of the disaster workforce.

Responding to Barry will be one of nearly 70,000 disasters every year.

