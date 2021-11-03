Amazon begins hiring 500+ full time positions for El Paso Fulfillment Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with Amazon announced Wednesday that the company will begin hiring more than 500 full-time positions ahead of the launch of its new El Paso fulfillment center.

Additionally on Wednesday, Amazon announced a new program called FamilyFlex, which company officials say gives employees the resources to create the right balance between home life and work life, including pregnancy and parental leave, adoption assistance, and in select roles, the ability to swap shifts and create custom schedules.

According to the news release from Amazon, positions are available on a rolling basis and fill up quickly, so candidates are encouraged to check back regularly.

Officials touted the company’s minimum starting wage – from $15 an hour – as well as the comprehensive benefits for full-time employees, including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one.

The company also offers innovative benefits such as Amazon’s Career Choice program, in which the company will pay full college tuition for its front-line employees as part of a $1.2 billion investment to expand education and skills training for its U.S. workforce. Daniel Martin, Amazon Regional PR Manager

The hiring events, which begin Wednesday, November 3, are by appointment only and will take place over the next several weeks at the Workforce Solutions Borderplex Center located at 8825 North Loop Drive.

Additionally, Amazon’s Workforce Staffing will host events weekly leading up to and after the launch of the new facility later this month.

For more information, text “ELPASONOW to 77088.” Interested candidates can also visit hiring.amazon.com and candidates can search for local jobs using their zip code.

