MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Miss Gay America pageant started in 1972, which makes this year the 50th anniversary. The competition was held in Little Rock, Arkansas on January 17th-20th. On the fourth and final day, Dex Poindexter known as drag queen Dextaci, was crowned Miss Gay America at the 50th Miss Gay America pageant. Poindexter is the first contestant from North Louisiana to win the national title.

Poindexter has performed in drag for 12 years, and has competed eight times for the national title. Poindexter said he never felt discouraged or derailed from his dream.”The biggest thing, through the years of competition, was the continuous output of money, emotional investment, and always asking for assistance from your support network. But the way I prepared for the competition was staying focus, taking care of my health first and then really prioritizing my to do list to make sure that I can execute every category to the best of my ability.” Poindexter said. “Now winning, I plan to raise awareness for different types of charities. My platform would be Dex dream in color and everyone of my appearance as Miss Gay America, I would donate my ballot money to a local charity in need whether it would be animal rights, a local food bank, or a Susan G. Komen chapter. Basically everyone who comes and supports the Miss Gay America pageant or just a show in return I would like to donate that money back into the same community that would give it to you.”

Each year at the national competition, the contestants complete four stressful days of competition. Categories of competition are talent, male interview, evening gown, on-stage question and pageant presentation. Then, on the final night, the contestants are narrowed to a “top 10” and these top ten finalist compete in talent, on-stage question, pageant presentation and evening gown, with the male interview score carried forward from preliminary competition. The Male Interview category validates the male persona in the contestants whereby contestants are interviewed in male business suit attire. Male Interview is the category to truly allow judges the opportunity to know the contestants and hear answers on a wide variety of topics. Talent is designed to showcase the contestants ability to entertain and audience. Evening Gown displays the true elegance, glamour, sophistication and poise of the contestant. On-Stage Question allows the contestants show their ability to effectively and intelligently communicate with the audience. Each of the aforementioned categories are designed to produce a well rounded Miss Gay America that can lead by example.