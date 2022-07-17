WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Allyson Felix hopes she will be remembered as a fierce competitor. Those who followed her career over the last two decades, just before Facebook was even created, know she’s leaving a significant mark on the track on her turf.

“it’s broken my heart many times, but I’ve also had many really joyous moments,” Felix said before she is expected to race at a full-fledged meet for the last time Friday in the mixed-gender 4x400m relay at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. “I’m going to miss it so much.”



She earns the bronze medal with her Team USA teammates in the mixed 4 x 400-meter relay.

Today, the beloved athlete shared a thoughtful message on Instagram.

“don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened,”



“This season, I’m running for my daughter.” Felix wrote on the social media platform.