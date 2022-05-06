NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The “All This Future Summer Festival Tour” with Hillsong UNITED, TobyMac, JohnnySwim, TAYA and Social Club Misfits will come to the Walmart AMP on Saturday, August 6, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

According to a press release, gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m. and range from $29.75 to $99.75 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.