All Ouachita Parish Library branches will close to the public until April 13

Out of concern for the health and safety of Ouachita Parish Public Library patrons and staff, all branches will close temporarily to the public at the end of regular business hours on Thursday, March 19 until April 13.

The Library is waiving all overdue fines for items borrowed and/or due between March 13-April 13. Out of an abundance of caution, the Library is requesting that patrons not return currently borrowed items until further notice

As always, digital resources will still be available so that patrons may use the Library from the comfort of their own home with their own devices. Library card holders are encouraged to use apps like cloud Library, Hoopla and Kanopy to stream videos and check out e-books and e-audio books. Additionally, patrons may use many other digital resources like Homework Louisiana for free, live tutoring. All e-services are available at www.oplib.org/eservices.

Library staff will be working and available from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday to answer questions, provide assistance with digital resources and create new digital programming.

For help, patrons can call their local branch or 318.327.1490 ext. 3008 or email help@oplib.org. All Library updates will be shared at www.oplib.org.

About the Ouachita Parish Public Library

The mission of the Library is to advance literacy, inspire lifelong learning, and strengthen our community by serving everyone in Ouachita Parish. The Library serves a diverse community of approximately 160,000 people. The Library has 10 branches throughout the parish, plus a bookmobile, outreach services and e-services online at www.oplib.org.

