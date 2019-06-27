Algae bloom closes beaches along Gulf Coast ahead of Fourth of July

(WVLA) – (6/26/19) More than a dozen Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast beaches are now closed as Harmful Algae Bloom(HAB) continues to worsen.

Some beaches in Texas, Alabama and Florida are also closed because of the algae bloom.

All people and pets encouraged to STAY OUT of the water. In addition, eating seafood from algae impacted locations is not recommended.

Harmful, greenish-blue algae is filled with bacteria that can cause rashes, cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Joe Spraggins blames fresh water entering the Mississippi Sound. The Bonnet Carre Spillway has been open for a historically long time to relieve pressure on levees from the flooded Mississippi River. The fresh water influx is creating a dead zone without oxygen where marine life can’t survive.

You can monitor Gulf Coast Beaches by clicking the state below:

LOUISIANA

MISSISSIPPI

ALABAMA

FLORIDA

TEXAS

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.