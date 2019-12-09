Alaska: 5-year-old carries toddler half a mile in 31 below zero temperature

Venetie, Alaska (NBC) (12/09/19)— A five year old child was left home alone with its toddler sibling in Alaska. The child became scared when the power went out, and carried the toddler to a neighbor’s house about a half a mile away in temperatures of 31 below zero.

According to Alaska State Troopers, they received a request for a welfare check on the children after they arrived at the neighbor’s house.

Troopers then chartered an airplane to reach the small village of Venetie, home to about 175 people, located about 155 miles north of Fairbanks, to investigate.

Upon arriving, officers concluded the children had been deserted in their home with no adult supervision. The toddler was only wearing socks and light clothing, and it is unclear how long they had been on their own before arriving at the neighbor’s.

Troopers later arrested Julie Peter, age 37, for allegedly endangering the welfare of a minor. Online records later showed that Peter was out of custody after the court ordered her release.

The children’s identities, as well as Peter’s relationship to them, is being withheld due to the victims being minors.

