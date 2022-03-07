TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An officer with the University of Alabama Police Department was arrested after allegedly breaking open the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Tuscaloosa Saturday.

Randy Sumner, 48, was charged with first-degree domestic violence/burglary. Sumner was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, but was released after posting $30,000 bond and being put on a 24-hour domestic violence hold.

According to court documents, Sumner ran through the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Red Drew Avenue, looking for a man inside. He reportedly kicked in both the bedroom and bathroom doors to get to the man and got in a fight with him. During the fight, both the male victim and Sumner’s ex-girlfriend were injured.

Sumner’s ex-girlfriend told law enforcement that they had dated for three years, but had broken up the month before.

Details surrounding why Sumner had broken in to the apartment were not released. It is not known what his status with UAPD was following his arrest.