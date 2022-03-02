MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On February 28, Madison County Sheriff’s officers arrested Cody Allen Hudgins, 32, of Eureka Springs, after he allegedly threatened to shoot people at a Huntsville school.

According to a sheriff’s office report, Hudgins made the threat on Monday morning when he called a former employer and threatened to commit acts of violence on school property. He did not specify a particular campus.

In a Facebook post that day, the Huntsville School District acknowledged learning about the threat, and stated that “student safety is our top priority.” The district communicated the threat to families immediately.

Hudgins was arrested at a residence in Huntsville on Monday afternoon and faces charges of Threatening to Commit Acts of Mass Violence on School Property. The school district stated that their day proceeded as normal afterward.

Hudgins is currently being held in the Newton County Jail on a $500,000 bond. A condition of the bond is that he is forbidden from making any contact with any schools.

He has a Madison County Circuit Court date set for April 12.