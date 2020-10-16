Riceland Rice says 3 injured, none seriously in plant blast

STUTTGART, Ark. (AP) — A Riceland Rice official says three employees were injured, none seriously in an explosion at a Riceland plant in Stuttgart.
Riceland spokesperson Kevin McGilton told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the employees suffered minor injuries that were not life-threatening due to the blast on Thursday that he said damaged the building.
McGilton said the blast is under investigation, but appears to be the result of an undetermined spark igniting accumulated grain dust in a building that is used to store rice.
