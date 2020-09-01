Disaster relief fund started for Louisiana farmers

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — While Louisiana is in recovery mode from Hurricane Laura, farmers and ranchers across the state are continuing to figure out how much damage their land, crops, livestock and homes suffered after Hurricane Laura.

The Farm Bureau says state officials do not have a price tag for the damage caused by the strongest tropical system to hit in Louisiana history. With the damage path spreading from the coast to the Arkansas state line, the cost to rebuild unknown at this time. With this in mind, the Louisiana Farm Bureau has established a relief fund for farmers and ranchers impacted by Laura.

“We had other Farm Bureaus across the country asking how they could help,” said Louisiana Farm Bureau President Jim Harper. “They know we need fencing supplies, fuel for generators and materials to rebuild, but for some it’s just easier to give money and have it go to those farmers and ranchers in need.”

The Louisiana Farm Bureau Foundation Disaster Relief Fund was created after hurricanes Katrina and Rita hit Louisiana and has helped move money to farmers around the state who need assistance to rebuild and recover.

“We already have farmers helping farmers with folks from Texas driving over hay, barbwire and fenceposts,” Harper said. “South Louisiana sugarcane farmers are bringing fuel to poultry growers in the north. It’s just what folks in agriculture do when people are in need.”

If you would like to donate the Louisiana Farm Bureau, they ask that you send checks made out to them and mailed to the address below:

Louisiana Farm Bureau Foundation

Disaster Relief Fund

P.O. Box 95004

Baton Rouge, LA 70895-9004

To learn more, or for more donation information click here.