Coronavirus Food Assistance Program deadline extended

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The deadline for farmers and ranchers to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program or CFAP has been extended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The new deadline to apply now runs from September 11 to October 9, 2020. the FSA is only authorizing this deadline extension for places impacted by Hurricane Laura.

“Our farmers have had many challenges this year starting with the pandemic and now the busy tropics. The extra time will be beneficial as they recover from the storm,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M.

Over 160 commodities are eligible for CFAP, including certain non-specialty crops, livestock, dairy, wool, specialty crops, eggs, aquaculture, and nursery crops and cut flowers. All eligible commodities, payment rates, and calculations can be found here.

For direct assistance with the CFAP application process, call 877-508-8364 to speak with a USDA employee ready to offer general assistance. This is a recommended first step before a producer engages the team at the FSA county office at their local USDA Service Center.

Information on how to apply, including the application form and all other eligibility forms, such as those related to adjusted gross income and payment information, can be downloaded here. For existing FSA customers, these documents are likely already on file.

More information can be found by clicking here.