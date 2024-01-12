WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2024 Ag Expo is being held from January 12-13 at the IKE Hamilton Expo Center.

The Ag Expo is annually produced by the North Louisiana Agri-Business Council and has been held since 1982. Their mission is to provide education regarding the contribution agriculture makes to our basic needs. Many educational events take place that are suitable for all ages.

Louisiana State FFA President, Camille Sonnier, says that she initially did not want to start out in a career in agriculture. However, being an FFA and learning about the benefits of agriculture is something that she has grown passionate about. She loves how the Ag Expo educates the public on this as well.

Several vendors from across the community are present. The Ag Expo takes place on January 12th from 2–8 PM, and on January 13th from 9–4 PM. Tickets will be available at the door.

