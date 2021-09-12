After yelling at ongoing vehicles and having a scuffle with the police, a West Monroe man is behind bars

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 11, 2021, the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched in reference of a man yelling at ongoing vehicles.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with 46-year-old Robert Clinton Jones who was sweating profusely with erratic movement.

As officers approached Jones, he took an aggressive fight stance with closed fist and made aggressive movement towards officers. According to the arrest report, officers were able to place Jones in handcuffs after a short physical struggle.

After officers searched Jones, they found a bag of methamphetamine in his front right pocket.

Jones was charged with Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the Peace, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

