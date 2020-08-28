After the Storm: What do you do now? Here’s what the Department of Insurance has to say

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Hurricane Laura has come and gone. Now everyone is taking a hard look at the damage and trying to figure out what to do next.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon offers guidance to homeowners and businesses impacted by Hurricane Laura.

“I urge everyone to wait for the all clear from authorities before travelling previously closed roads and areas. As soon as you are able to return to your property, you can take steps to protect it from further damage.” said Commissioner Donelon.

As people are trying to take stock of what’s left of their homes and their properties, the Louisiana Department of Insurance says these are a few things you should do to file a claim:

Contact your insurance agent or company as soon as possible. Have your policy ready and available to find out what kind of damage is covered in the terms of your policy. Your agent will be able to tell you how to file a claim. If you have trouble with that process, you can call the Department of Insurance at 1-800-259-5300 for assistance.

Remember that flooding is generally not covered under standard homeowners and renters insurance policies. Flood insurance is a separate policy. Sometimes rain damage from holes in the structure made by falling trees or other wind damage will fall under your homeowners insurance. But, you should talk to your agent to find out exactly what your policy covers.

Minimize your losses and document the damage . Take pictures of any damage. Then do what you can to make temporary repairs to prevent further damage. Be sure to keep the receipts for all of those purchases.

. Keep your receipts. Again, hang on to those receipts. If you have to stay in a hotel, due to damage to your home, keep your hotel, food, and essentials receipts. Your policy may cover a portion of the costs while you are temporarily relocated.

Ask for identification from any agents, adjusters or contractors. Do not sign any contracts for repairs until you have been instructed to do so by your adjuster. Make sure that any contractor that you hire is licensed, bonded, insured, and has a good reputation. There are always scammers looking to make a quick dollar after disasters, so do your research and check with the BBB. You can find the BBB website for each state in our coverage ara here: Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi.



If you want more information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance you can visit their website www.ldi.la.gov. or you can call them 1-800-259-5300.