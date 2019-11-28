After The Storm: Baskin cleans up after Tuesday’s tornadoes

BASKIN, LA (11/27/19) The village of Baskin spent Wednesday cleaning up debris after Tuesday night’s storm.

The Storm Prediction Center reports two separate tornadoes within the village’s limits, with the National Weather Service in Jackson preliminary rating the damage as EF-2. This means wind gusts within the tornadoes were around 111-135 M.P.H.

Officials say two injuries and no fatalities have been reported. The damage started roughly near the intersection of J.L Taylor and Big Creek Road, continuing northeastward up to Ballard Road. It crosses highway 425, continuing through Jarrette and Hemphill roads, tapering off east of highway 857.

Evan Austin was in his house with his brother when the tornado struck. They were in the process of taking shelter in the hallway under a mattress.

“It sounded like a 20 gage just going off, just dwang! And that was the tree hitting the house I guess. And then he went and got the mattress, and I was sitting under the mattress eating my maple pie, you know, and I was just sitting there. I wasn’t really worried about it, he was freaking out” he said.

This tornado could not have come at a worse time considering the holiday season. But despite the destruction, residents say they are very thankful for what they have.

Joan Batey owns the property of the home. She’s very thankful the damage wasn’t too severe for her home. She’s also thankful everyone made it out without a scratch.

“It’s like a different place, it’ll never look the same again. We’re going to clean it up and put it back like it was. But I’m just so thankful nobody was hurt. ” she said.

I’m thankful nobody got hurt and I’m just glad that the house wasn’t as damaged as most others around here. I’m glad everything else is alright. The carports tore up a little bit but, you know, it’s just materialistic stuff” Austin said.

The village is welcoming anyone from surrounding communities that is willing to help. If you would like to find out how you can contact the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 435-4505.