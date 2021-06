LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KTVE/KARD) — After commanding the scenes in films such as Nashville, Network and Homicide: Life on the Street, Deliverance, among others, Ned Beatty has died at 83.

According to Beatty’s daughter, Blossom Beatty, he died of natural causes Sunday.

Beatty is survived by his wife, Sandy Johnson, and his 8 children.