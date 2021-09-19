MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After attacking a vehicle with a tire iron and pepper spray, a Monroe woman is behind bars.

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 400 block of Dellwood Drive in reference to shots being fired.

After gathering testimonies from witnesses, the investigation revealed that 18-year-old Dominiquie Donyae Anderson exited her vehicle and struck another vehicle several times with a tire iron. The tire iron shattered the front windshield of the vehicle which landed on multiple infant children in the car.

According to reports, Anderson also pepper sprayed individuals in the second vehicle which affected the small children’s breathing.

Anderson was charged with five counts of Simple Assault and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

She was transported and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center.