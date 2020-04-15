Aeroshell Aerobatic Team preforms “thank you” flyover across twin cities

MONROE, LA (04/15/20) It started as an idea that quickly took flight, one that would bring joy across the twin cities.

“Well, I was kind of watching tv and I saw the Thunderbirds do a flyover in Las Vegas. And the next day, the tornado was coming through” Jimmy Fordham, Slot Pilot with the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team said.

He gathered his crew together for a flyover to honor those serving on the front lines.

“And I thought you know, we could do something here in Monroe, I’m from Monroe, it’s my hometown and, and maybe thank the first responders, thank the people in the hospital and all the people that are involved with the corona virus and maybe put a little hope in their lives” he said.

Once they took to the skies of West Monroe and Monroe, they held a diamond formation, with smoke effects to create vibrant trails. They piloted north American AT-6 Advanced Trainer Aircraft used to train those fighting in World War II.

“It’s a privilege to be able to come and do something like this, you know, the team members were, three of us were from Louisiana, Steve’s from Tallulah, Bryan’s from Lafayette, Mark is from Tuscaloosa, Alabama so we made the effort to get over here and make this happen” he said.

Congressman Ralph Abraham joined them in their flight to express his gratitude to the first responders, as well as comfort those going through the virus and the rebuilding process.

“We are so fortunate to have the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team. They are world renowned, internationally known. They are part of the American airfield communtiy, and that community gives hundreds of millions of dollars into the community” he said.