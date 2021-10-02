Advocacy group asks purple be worn to support domestic violence awareness

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – October is a month full of many causes, one being National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Butterfly Society is a non-profit domestic violence organization located in Zachary, La. They ask that the color purple be worn to support domestic violence awareness every Friday in October and share on social media platforms with the hashtag, #BRgoesPurple.

Baton Rouge has lost 25 victims to domestic violence-related homicides and Louisiana has one of the highest rates of domestic violence fatalities in the country, according to the Butterfly Society. To raise awareness of this issue, the organization will host virtual events throughout the month.

“Domestic Violence Awareness Month is an opportunity to engage our community in conversations about this issue, and to show our support for those whose lives have been affected,” Twahna P Harris, Founder and Executive Director of the Butterfly Society said.

One in three women and one in four men are victims of domestic violence, according to The Butterfly Society.

“Domestic violence is a serious issue that affects everyone and causes damage to families and communities that can last for generations,” Harris said.

The Butterfly Society has safety planning, self-esteem, and advocacy programs for victims. The organization also offers counseling and temporary housing services for victims of domestic violence.

The Butterfly Society has a 24 hour hotline that can be reached at (225)-347-7725. The Butterfly Society has resources available for anyone who is a victim of domestic violence or knows someone who needs help, follow this link to their resources page.

For more information on the Butterfly Society, click here.