Adrian Fisher, elected State Representative District 16, says he is excited to start planning for next year’s session

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Citizens have made their voices heard, and Adrian Fisher has won the race to represent district 16 in the Louisiana House of Representatives.

Fisher says he started the day with a worship, and he says he couldn’t feel more blessed.

“I’m just happy that at the end of this point it is now time to get down to the real work.” Says Fisher.

“It’s always good to go on a fellowship. And we went there and had a great time in worship. And it was a good time to just be out with those who know us, who know me, and it’s a real safe spot.” He says.

Fisher says he appreciates the support he’s gotten throughout the campaign and the dedicated work he’s done for the last twenty years.

“It means a lot because it says that they trust me. And they also know me. They know what I’ve done over the last twenty years here in Monroe, in our community. So that says that what I’ve been doing, they can appreciate it.” He says.

Fisher says there will be a lot of planning before the year ends.

“We’re gonna be doing some planning and meeting, and trying to get some things laid out for economic development and for education before our kids get back to school.” He says.

“ I’m expecting great things because we have some wonderful people in this district, and I think that is one opportunity to go and succeed.” Says Fisher.

The new elected state representative says he is looking forward to serving his community.

He says he will take a little break and then go back to planning for the next session very soon