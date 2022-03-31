LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the weather begins to warm into spring, the Arkansas Department of Health is warning people to take precautions against ticks and mosquitos and the diseases they carry.

Some of these diseases can be fatal and some can be difficult to diagnose and treat.

Arkansas has some of the highest rates in the nation for tick-borne diseases. The ADH advises that if a person gets a tick bite, they should be on the lookout for symptoms such as fever, chills, rash, fatigue, and aches and pains within the weeks following, adding it if important to see a doctor immediately if the symptoms appear.

Health officials also warned that mosquitoes in Arkansas can carry West Nile Virus and other less common diseases but note that Arkansans planning on foreign travel could be exposed to other mosquito-borne diseases like Zika, Dengue, Malaria, and Yellow Fever. Anyone planning travel out of the United States should educate themselves on the specific concerns ticks or mosquitoes may pose on their trip, the officials suggested.

Whether in their own backyard or on a trip, Arkansans can protect themselves from these diseases by preventing bites. Tick and mosquito bites can be prevented in similar ways:

Use an EPA-approved insect repellant as directed.

Use permethrin on your clothing as directed.

Wear long sleeves and pants. Light-colored clothing makes it easier to spot ticks. Tuck your pants into socks or boots.

Check for ticks on yourself, your children, and your pets regularly. Remove ticks quickly if one is found.

To avoid ticks, walk in the middle of a hiking trail or path; avoid tall grass and leaf litter.

To reduce mosquitoes around your home, get rid of any standing water on your property. Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a bottle cap full of water.

Also, it’s important to remove ticks correctly if found by positioning tweezers as close to the skin as possible and lifting on the tick firmly. Don’t twist or jerk the tick or use home remedies like petroleum jelly, heat, or waiting for the tick to fall off. These methods can increase the chance that a tick may transmit disease.

To learn more about insect-related diseases, visit Healthy.Arkansas.gov.